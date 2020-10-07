Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) were down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 836,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,151,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

USAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective (up from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Friday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.65 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

