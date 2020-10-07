Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $12.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,040 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after buying an additional 410,745 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,342,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after buying an additional 316,057 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,463,000 after buying an additional 227,640 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.80. 637,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.