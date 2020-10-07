Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 3.5% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 929,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,548.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 127,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 120,158 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.56.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.89. 90,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

