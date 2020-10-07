Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Amgen by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,885,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.56.

Amgen stock traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,976. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.