Amon Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Amon has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1,806.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020226 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $521.24 or 0.04888636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00031975 BTC.

Amon Profile

AMN is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,969,985 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

