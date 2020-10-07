Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $956.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $121,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $796,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $126,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,490 shares of company stock valued at $381,317 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,008.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

