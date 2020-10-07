Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI) were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $3,915,000.

