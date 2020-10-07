Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMYT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Amryt Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. 259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $443.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Amryt Pharma will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

There is no company description available for Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.