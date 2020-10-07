Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

AMRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of AMRS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. 81,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,787. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $651.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

