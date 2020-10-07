Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce sales of $27.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $107.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $109.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $104.50 million, with estimates ranging from $104.20 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $415.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.