Analysts Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $932.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce $932.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $875.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.98. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,984.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,393 shares of company stock valued at $42,809,727. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,254 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 77,864 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $3,135,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

