Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $9.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of HSIC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.84. 848,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 171,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

