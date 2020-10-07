Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.07 Million

Brokerages predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce sales of $158.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.06 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $131.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $668.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.20 million to $676.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $728.64 million, with estimates ranging from $717.10 million to $741.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $11.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $510.19. 13,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,783. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.53.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

