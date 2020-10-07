Analysts Anticipate Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.30). Profound Medicl posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medicl.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Profound Medicl from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medicl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000.

Shares of PROF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Profound Medicl has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

