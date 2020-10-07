Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Post $1.13 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $7.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,321 shares of company stock worth $23,191,042. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 194.3% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 52.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.00. 349,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,326,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $123.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

