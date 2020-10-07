Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $949.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,764. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $167.60 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $620,606.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,458,644.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,626 shares of company stock worth $1,617,099 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
