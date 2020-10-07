Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $949.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.15.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,764. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $167.60 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $620,606.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,458,644.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,626 shares of company stock worth $1,617,099 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.