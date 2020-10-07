Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.17. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $202.37. 501,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,259,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.89 and a 200-day moving average of $189.05. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.