Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.17. Visa reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

NYSE:V traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,259,235. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.05. The company has a market capitalization of $389.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.