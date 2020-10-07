Analysts Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.94.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 158.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

