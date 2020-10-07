Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.48.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.68. 16,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,764. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 5.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 3.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

