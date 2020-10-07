Analysts Expect Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to report $39.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.67 billion and the lowest is $38.60 billion. Cigna posted sales of $35.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $155.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.89 billion to $157.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $163.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.45 billion to $167.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Shares of CI traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $170.88. 1,478,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.61. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.