Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Kontoor Brands reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

KTB stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. 45,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 45.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,356.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 412,435 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

