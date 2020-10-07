Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.58. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. 30,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,750,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,616 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $20,323,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,566,000 after buying an additional 828,432 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $12,573,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,465,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 810,053 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.