Analysts Expect Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.96. Royal Gold reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $160.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.28. 8,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,945. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Gold has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

