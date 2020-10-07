Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $3,177,524.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.27. 16,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,486. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

