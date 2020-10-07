Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post $1.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Target reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Target stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.70. 180,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $162.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.37. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,847 shares of company stock worth $23,184,760. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 56.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $114,159,000 after buying an additional 443,175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,482,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

