Analysts Expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.21. Varian Medical Systems reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.05.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.97. 30,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,361. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969,538.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,310 shares of company stock worth $8,588,893 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

