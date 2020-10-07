Analysts Expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Workday posted sales of $938.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.29.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,274 shares of company stock worth $61,901,121 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 54.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Workday by 58.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded up $10.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.68. Workday has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

