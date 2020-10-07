Analyzing Aphria (APHA) & Its Competitors

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aphria to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aphria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aphria and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 135 359 406 14 2.33

Aphria currently has a consensus target price of $9.47, indicating a potential upside of 86.08%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 104.20%. Given Aphria’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -46.27 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 0.66

Aphria’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aphria beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.