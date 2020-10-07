Analyzing International Paper (NYSE:IP) and Hadera Paper (NYSE:HAIPF)

Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) and International Paper (NYSE:IP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hadera Paper and International Paper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hadera Paper 0 0 0 0 N/A International Paper 3 8 5 0 2.13

International Paper has a consensus target price of $42.54, indicating a potential upside of 1.77%. Given International Paper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Paper is more favorable than Hadera Paper.

Profitability

This table compares Hadera Paper and International Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A International Paper 2.98% 19.18% 4.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of International Paper shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Hadera Paper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of International Paper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hadera Paper has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Paper has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hadera Paper and International Paper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Paper $22.38 billion 0.73 $1.23 billion $4.43 9.44

International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Hadera Paper.

Summary

International Paper beats Hadera Paper on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hadera Paper Company Profile

Hadera Paper Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. It provides collection and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, electronic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, textile, high-tech, games, plastic, and metal products. The company also offers office supplies, paper and paper products, technology and peripherals, hobbies and crafts, furniture, food, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as American Israeli Paper Mills Ltd. and changed its name to Hadera Paper Ltd. in July 2008. Hadera Paper Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is based in Hadera, Israel.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co. engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment offers cellulose fibers product portfolio includes fluff, market, and specialty pulps. The Printing Papers segment includes manufacturing of the printing and writing papers. The company was founded by Hugh J. Chisholm in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

