Analyzing Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL) and Funko (OTCMKTS:FNKO)

Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL) and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Majic Wheels alerts:

Majic Wheels has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Funko has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.7% of Funko shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Funko shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Majic Wheels and Funko’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Funko $795.12 million 0.38 $11.73 million $0.66 9.30

Funko has higher revenue and earnings than Majic Wheels.

Profitability

This table compares Majic Wheels and Funko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A Funko -1.54% 2.27% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Majic Wheels and Funko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Majic Wheels 0 0 0 0 N/A Funko 2 6 2 0 2.00

Funko has a consensus price target of $10.23, suggesting a potential upside of 66.53%. Given Funko’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Funko is more favorable than Majic Wheels.

Summary

Funko beats Majic Wheels on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; distributors for sale to small retailers; and consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.