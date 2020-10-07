Analyzing QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

QuickLogic has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QuickLogic and Envision Solar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -143.64% -87.38% -36.00% Envision Solar International -74.75% -66.50% -51.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuickLogic and Envision Solar International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $10.31 million 3.24 -$15.44 million ($2.02) -1.50 Envision Solar International $5.11 million 20.12 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -17.47

Envision Solar International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuickLogic. Envision Solar International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuickLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for QuickLogic and Envision Solar International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 2 1 0 2.33 Envision Solar International 0 0 3 0 3.00

QuickLogic currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 186.98%. Envision Solar International has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.15%. Given QuickLogic’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Envision Solar International.

Summary

Envision Solar International beats QuickLogic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation has a collaboration with Airoha. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

