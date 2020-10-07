Analyzing World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) and The Kushner-Locke (NYSE:KLOC)

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) and The Kushner-Locke (OTCMKTS:KLOC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and The Kushner-Locke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53% The Kushner-Locke N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for World Wrestling Entertainment and The Kushner-Locke, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment 1 3 10 0 2.64 The Kushner-Locke 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $55.14, suggesting a potential upside of 37.34%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than The Kushner-Locke.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and The Kushner-Locke’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 3.25 $77.06 million $0.85 47.24 The Kushner-Locke N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than The Kushner-Locke.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of The Kushner-Locke shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats The Kushner-Locke on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About The Kushner-Locke

The Kushner-Locke Company develops, produces, finances, and distributes feature films and television programming. Its library includes approximately 250 titles with 1,000 hours of film and television programming. The company distributes its films and television programming in various media worldwide. The Kushner-Locke Company was founded in 1983 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

