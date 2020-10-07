Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 1,815 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 89.6% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.93. 9,040,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,436,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $218.53 billion, a PE ratio of -195.05, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.