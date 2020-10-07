Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 234.0% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 39,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,772 shares of company stock valued at $89,816,325. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $549.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,567,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $510.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

