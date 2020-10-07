Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 2.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.4% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,723,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

