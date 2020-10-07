Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 0.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $13,970,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

C traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,413,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,459,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

