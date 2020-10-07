Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $32.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,453.44. 1,243,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,537.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,415.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

