Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. D. R. Horton comprises about 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 169,558 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 27.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 66.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 243.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 222,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 157,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,913. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. 140166 lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

