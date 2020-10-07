Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $241,338.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $403,532.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $403,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,935 shares of company stock worth $6,750,007.

Shares of NYSE VIR traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. 2,961,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

