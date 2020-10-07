Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.42.

CAT stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,664. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $156.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.39. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

