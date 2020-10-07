Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4,078.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $688,621,000 after buying an additional 18,951,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Quanta Services by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after buying an additional 1,567,117 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,189,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,125,000 after buying an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after buying an additional 47,125 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. 1,535,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $57.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

