Anderson Hoagland & Co. Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average of $108.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,870.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

