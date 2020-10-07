Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 1,537 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 1.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 330,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.67. 13,167,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,144,868. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

