Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 3,141 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,865. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.70 and a 200 day moving average of $155.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

