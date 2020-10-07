Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 564 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises 2.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 107.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,406,000 after buying an additional 127,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 180.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

CCI stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.17. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

