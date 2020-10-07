Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,257 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,932,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,555,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

