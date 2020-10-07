Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANDE. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. Andersons has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $653.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Analysts expect that Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Andersons during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Andersons by 164.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Andersons by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Andersons during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

