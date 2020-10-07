Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Shares Up 1.6%

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.90 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64). 33,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 150,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.61).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Anexo Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Anexo Group in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $161.82 million and a PE ratio of 9.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Anexo Group (LON:ANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 4.50 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Anexo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

About Anexo Group (LON:ANX)

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

