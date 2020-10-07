AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $448.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,814.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANGO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

